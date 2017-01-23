Petrey graduates from the University of Georgia

Austin Petrey graduated Dec. 10, 2016, from the University of Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Pre Law and a minor in Business Administration.

Austin is a member of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society and an Ingram Scholar. He has interned the past two years at the law firm of Tisinger Vance P.C. in Carrollton, Ga.

Austin is the son of Nicole Allen Petrey of Woodstoke, Ga. and David Petry of Antioch, Tenn. He is the grandson of Betty Ann Shelton of Springfield, Tenn., formerly of Auburn, Ky.