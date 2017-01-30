Head named AD of the year in region

Russellville High School coach Calvin Head has been selected as the Athletic Director of the Year for the Fourth Region this year.

RHS Principal, Mrs. Kim McDaniel, said, “please join me in congratulating this amazing coach, educator, and mentor! Thanks for always making sure that our kids get the best opportunities, Coach!”

Among so many congratulations and well wishes, Superintendent, Mr. Leon Smith, said, “Congratulations Coach Head! We are blessed to have you in the Russellville District! You have done an outstanding job leading our athletic program and have revived our middle school programs as well. Very well deserved! Also a great classroom teacher! We are Panther Proud!”