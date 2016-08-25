Gilliam retires from Navy

Master Chief Naval Aircrewman Thomas D. Gilliam retired after 30 years with the U.S. Navy. He is the son of Dan & Shirley (Herndon) Gilliam of Bowling Green, and is a 1986 graduate of Warren Central High School. A military retirement ceremony was held on June 10 at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida attended by his family, parents, brother, Michael Gilliam – Bradley (John) of Dover, NH and his aunt, Nena (Gilliam) & Carl Naab of Safety Harbor, Fl. Thomas is the grandson of the late Beverly & LaVerne Herndon and Willie & Roberta Gilliam. Thomas now resides in Winter Springs, Fl along with wife, Rachelle, and children Kim and Zachary.

