Building by God’s plumb line

Behold, the Lord stood upon a wall made by a plumb line, with a plumb line in His hand. And the Lord said unto me, Amos, what do you see? And I said, a plumb line. Then said the Lord, “Behold, I will set a plumb line in the midst of my people Israel. I will not pass by them anymore” (Amos 7:7-9).

Exactly what is a plumb line anyway? As every builder knows, a plumb line is a line with a pointed weight attached, usually made of lead. When this line is hung from above, according to the natural law of gravity, the line will be perfectly vertical, that is without deviation, straight up and down.

Once I was involved in the building of a log house for a friend. After many days of establishing a solid, firm foundation of stone, we were having a very hard time getting the log walls perfectly straight up and down. I will not say it was an easy task, but with the simple aid of a plumb line, the end result was perfectly vertical walls, with no lean whatsoever.

A spiritual house is no different, except the foundation of our spiritual house is much more important than our earthly house. Jesus Christ himself is the cornerstone (Isaiah 28:16) of our one and only firm foundation of faith. He is the only foundation we can build upon with confidence that will never fall or fail us (I Cor. 3 -11). Christ is the firm, abiding, immovable, rock of ages that will stand forever. A man’s works must be built upon this rock of truth if he is to have hope, when his work is tested and tried (I Cor. 3:12-15), otherwise, great will be the fall of that work (Matt. 7:24,27).

The plumb line of God is His absolute unwavering, vertical truth. This is the truth He is referring to when He speaks of punishing Israel for their sins in (Amos 7:9). Since God’s righteousness and truth is referred to a His plumb line, then should we not use that same plumb line of truth when building our spiritual lives here on this earth? When building an earthy house, we do not check the absolute correctness of our building only occasionally. The plumb line is a constant tool, which must be put to use minute by minute as we build, to be absolutely sure we are staying within the precise guidelines of our building parameter. The entire outcome of our building depends upon it.

I hear it said often, that there is no way we can know exactly what God expects of us, and therefore truth is only relevant to the circumstances of where we are in our lives, at the moment. But God says, “behold, this is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased, hear ye him” (Matt. 17:5). If we listen to Jesus, we definitely can know the truth. Jesus plainly tells us God’s word is truth. Sanctify them through thy truth, thy word is truth (John 17:17). Psalms 119:160, tells us the sum of God’s word is truth, and every one of His righteous ordinances are everlasting. “If you continue in my word, then you are my disciples indeed, and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32) Each of us is a building block in the household of God, and with His plumb line, we must carefully frame our lives into that holy temple of the Lord (Eph. 2:18-22).

The conclusion of the whole matter is, “There is truth.” “Jesus declares that truth through His Word.” “We must continue in His truth to be free from sin.” “God’s truth is His plumb line.” Therefor, we must continually check to keep our spiritual house vertical and in order, by the judicious use of God’s plumb line, day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute. This is the same precise line of truth that will judge us all on that last day (John 12:48).

We invite all who would, to come together with us each Sunday morning at Kedron Church of Christ, on the Coopertown Road, Russellville, Kentucky, to worship God in spirit and in truth. We neither add to God’s word or take from it. Bible study at 10:00 and Worship at 11:00. Brother Richard Sitz speaks on the first Sunday of each month, Crittenden Drive Church of Christ has graciously supplied us with a host of exceptional guest speakers for the remaining weeks of the month and Prentice White is our song leader. We invite one and all to come visit with us and be uplifted by these fine presentations of the “Good News” of God’s Holy Word.