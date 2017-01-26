Break the Routine!

The majority of people have a routine that is followed daily. They get up, prepare for the day, go to work or school, come home, do a few things around the house, spend time with the family if possible and go to bed. But what would it be like if we broke the routine? What would happen to us and those around us if we could catch a vision of what God would want to do with us and through us for just the next 24 hours or for the next few years, for that matter?

In Luke 19 there is a well known parable shared by Jesus Christ. As the story goes there were 10 individuals given a specific amount of money and told to, “Put the money to work.” Jesus than shares with us what took place with 3 of the individuals. According to Luke 19:15-19, two of the individuals were very successful in taking the allotted money and making a substantial amount of profit. But according to Luke 19:20-24, the third individual failed at fulfilling his responsibility. Why? It was because he did not have a vision. He did not develop a plan of action. He simply hid the money and waited.

So often people go through each day – fulfill their routine and end the day with little or nothing really accomplished. People often get stuck in their routine because they are overwhelmed, depressed or in some cases just lazy.

Jesus Christ once shared that His goal was that we would all might have an “abundant life”. Jesus Christ does not say “settle for what ever comes”. Jesus Christ wants each of us to be successful and blessed even more. But it doesn’t just happen.

If you take a moment to reflect – you may remember that you have been blessed with so much, such as time, talents, gifts, abilities and so much more. And at no time are we encouraged to set all of our blessings down and wait for more to come our way. There is an old hymn by Fanny Crosby, titled “To the Work”. The first line is, “To the Work, To the Work, We are Servants of God.” But we are blessed servants of God and never expected to sit and accept – but to be busy, doing.

Within the word of God, the Bible, we are not told of any of the Disciples settling in for Retirement or an easy chair. They had a vision and a hope. They were working for something greater then themselves.

Christians should never be satisfied with being "couch potatoes", nor should they simply settle for what may come their way.

Christians should be constantly stretching, growing, learning and accomplishing things for Christ. We are called to work!

If you find a busy Christian – working, sharing, giving, going and doing – you will find a person that is happier, fulfilled and far more excited about the day before them, then most. And you will not find them stuck in a routine, bored or unsuccessful.

Remember Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

So lets get to Work!

By Gene Vincent Pastor, Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church

Gene Vincent is the pastor of Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church, 10830 Morgantown Road in Woodburn. Worship service is at 10 a.m. every Sunday.

