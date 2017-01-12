According to John 8:32 we are told, “Then you will know the Truth and the Truth will set you free.” That is great news but in a world that is bombarded and often overwhelmed with information we may wonder what is the “Truth”. More and more we hear of “fake news” – but than again who really knows for sure what is the “UN-fake news”?

Is the “Truth” on CNN or is it heard on FOX? Is the information on Facebook correct and accurate? And if we want to step away from the general media and social media – we might turn to Preachers and Teachers of the Word. Do the Church of Christ Preachers have a corner on the market of “Truth”? Or maybe it is the Baptist Preachers, or possibly the Methodist, no wait it could be the Presbyterians that know the “Truth”.

When we look at the Word of God we read in Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned and fall short…” Therefore maybe every one from CNN to the devoted Preacher of the Word – struggle with finding and knowing the pure – flawless – perfect “Truth”. Just maybe we all need to learn from each other, give and take and realize that we are all Searchers for the Truth.

Maybe we all need to seek the “Truth” daily under the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the reading of the Bible. Maybe we need to admit that as we seek “Truth” we need help from the Divine God that created this place called earth.

As a friend and I discussed the other day we agreed that there is little Black & White in this world and there is a lot of gray. And the gray is a variety of shades.

A few things that I believe with my heart that are “Truth” and Black & White, is that God is Love and He desires to have a personal relationship with each of us. He wants to be involved in our lives and guide us, help us and teach us.

If Adam & Eve had it made according to Genesis, but I am flawed and do not enjoy a perfect sinless world – but you and I both can have a personal relationship with the same God that walked in that beautiful garden with Adam and we can experience His love, care and help.

Everything else – can be “Truth” or “fake” because everything else is secondary.

By Gene Vincent Pastor, Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church

Gene Vincent is the pastor of Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church, 10830 Morgantown Road in Woodburn. Worship service is at 10 a.m. every Sunday.

