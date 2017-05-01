Lake to wed Crawford

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Lake of Somerset, Ky., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hannah Sue, to Philip Churchill Crawford, son of Lieutenant Colonel (US Army, Ret.) and Mrs. Darrell E. Crawford of Auburn, Ky.

Hannah is the granddaughter of Mr. L.M. (Spiff) Lake and the late Mrs. Edna (Belcher) Lake of Berea, Ky., and Mrs. Glenda (Combest) Coffey and the late Mr. Danny K. Coffey of Jamestown, Ky. Philip is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Iris E. Crawford of Murray, Ky., and Mrs. Mary (Davidson) Churchill and the late Mr. L.K. (Ken) Churchill of Corydon, Ind.

The bride to be is a 2013 graduate of Somerset High School and is completing her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Western Kentucky University. The prospective groom is a 2013 graduate of Russellville High School and is completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at Western Kentucky University, with a minor in Music.

The wedding will be June 3, 2017, 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Somerset, Ky.