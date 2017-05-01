Tinsley to wed Shutt

Chad and Tammy Tinsley of Auburn, Ky. are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Taylor Danielle Tinsley to Jacob Ethan Shutt, son of Kevin and Theresa Shutt of Russellville, Ky.

Taylor is a soon to be graduate of Western Kentucky University and is the Family Service Coordinator at Logan County Public Library in Russellville, Ky.

Ethan graduated from Murray State University and is employed with Hunt Ford Automotive in Franklin, Ky. as their marketing/graphic designer.

The wedding is planned for May 20, 2017 in Russellville, Ky. with a reception to follow. Formal invitations have been sent.