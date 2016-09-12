Weston, Taylor to wed

Larry and Cyndee Weston of Sulphur, Okla. are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter Katie Rae Ann Weston to Zakaree Trey Taylor, son of Randy and Kim Roberts of Russellville, Ky.

Miss Weston is the paternal great-granddaughter of Mary Lail of Sulpher, Okla. and the maternal granddaughter of Denzil and Georgia Powell of Sulpher, Okla.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Oklahoma School of Science and Math- HS 2006, Dartmouth College- B.S., East Central University- Ada, OK Master’s 2013 and is employed at the American Medical Association in Davis, Okla.

Mr. Taylor is the paternal grandson of Elvin and Joyce Roberts of Adairville and the maternal grandson of Sue and the late Billy Keith McDonald of Mill Creek, Okla.

The bridegroom-elect is a graduate of Logan County High School- 2010 and is currently the Day Shift Lead Person at Martin Marietta in Mill Creek, Okla.

The weeding is planned for Dec. 31, 2016, at 4 p.m. at the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center in Sulphur, Okla.