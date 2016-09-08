Woodlee, Reeves

Jeri Taylor, of Olmstead, Ky. and Terry Woodlee, of Russellville Ky. are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Courtney Woodlee to John David Reeves, son of John and Kim Reeves.

Courtney, the bride-to-be, is a graduate of Logan County High School and Western Kentucky University. She is employed at Olmstead Elementary School as a Kindergarten Teacher.

John David, the groom-to-be, is a graduate of Russellville High School and is currently employed at Logan Aluminum.

The wedding is planned for Sept. 17, 2016, at 5 p.m. with a reception to follow. The wedding will take place at The Arling in Franklin, Ky.