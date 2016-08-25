Armistead, Bella to wed

Eric and Rhonda Armistead of Russellville are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Morgan Trice Armistead to Jesse Michael Bella, son of Michael and Karmell Bella of Adairville.

The bride-elect is the paternal granddaughter of Raymond and the late Winnifred Armistead of Adairville and the maternal granddaughter of Ed and Dorris Scarbrough of Dickson, Tenn. Morgan is a graduate of Russellville High School as well as a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architectural Sciences. She is currently attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale working towards her Masters of Architecture Degree. She is employed by i5 Design Group in Paducah as an Architectural Designer. The groom-elect is the paternal grandson of Angeline and the late Herman Bella and maternal grandson of the late Charles and Eileen Carew all of Stevens Point, Wis. Jesse is a graduate of Logan County High School and attended Bowling Green Technical College to pursue a career in Welding/Fabrication. He is currently employed at G&C Multi Service in Paducah. The wedding will be September 3, 2016 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Russellville at 4 p.m. All friends and family are invited to come and celebrate with them on their special day.