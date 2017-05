Ethan and Shelby Belcher of Lewisburg would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Felicity Karen Belcher.

She was born in Bowling Green on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 7:15 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 7 1/2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tommy and Juley Nelson of Lewisburg. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Gale Belcher of Lewisburg.