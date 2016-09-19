Happy 90th birthday Jo Frances Davis

You are invited to stop by the Penrod Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 334 State Route 949, Penrod, Ky. on Saturday, Sept. 24 anytime between 2-4 p.m. to say hello and wish Jo Frances Davis a happy 90th birthday.

The birthday celebration is being given by her children, Allen Davis, Becky Cobb, Kathy Kidder and Sharon Travis.

Punch and cake will be served. No gifts please, but she would love to receive cards.

If you are unable to attend, a card would be appreciated. Just mail it to Jo Davis 8735 Hwy. 431 S., Penrod, KY. 42339.